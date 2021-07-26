Elon Musk: ‘Dogecoin Is Money’

Elon Musk is once again touting the merits of Dogecoin, proclaiming the cryptocurrency is money.

Dogecoin started out as a meme, but has become a serious force in the crypto market recently. The Dallas Mavericks now accept it as payment, SpaceX accepted it as payment for delivering a satellite to the moon and the crypto even reached the fourth-largest valuation of any cryptocurrency.

In recent weeks, Doge’s price has plummeted in recent works, but has been gaining ground in the last few days. Ever the champion of Dogecoin, Musk has once again touted its validity, tweeting a Matrix-inspired meme proclaiming “Dogecoin is money.”