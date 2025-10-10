Elon Musk Deposes Ex-OpenAI CTO Murati in Lawsuit Over Altman Ouster

In the high-stakes world of artificial intelligence, Elon Musk’s ongoing legal battle with OpenAI has taken a dramatic turn, with former OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati being deposed as part of the lawsuit. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but left in 2018 amid disagreements over its direction, is seeking internal documents that could shed light on the company’s turbulent leadership changes. Central to his case is a request for memos and communications involving OpenAI President Greg Brockman and former Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, figures pivotal to the 2023 ouster of CEO Sam Altman.

The deposition of Murati, who briefly served as interim CEO during that chaotic period, underscores the lingering tensions from OpenAI’s internal strife. According to details emerging from the case, Musk’s legal team is probing whether OpenAI’s shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity violated its founding principles, a claim Musk has repeatedly made public.

The Deposition’s Broader Implications for AI Governance

Court filings reveal that Murati’s testimony could illuminate the behind-the-scenes deliberations that led to Altman’s temporary removal, an event that rocked the tech industry. Sources familiar with the matter, as reported by The Information, indicate Musk is particularly interested in a memo from Brockman that allegedly details safety concerns and power struggles within the board. This memo, if disclosed, might expose fractures in OpenAI’s commitment to ethical AI development, a cornerstone of Musk’s original vision for the organization.

Sutskever’s role adds another layer of intrigue; as a key architect of OpenAI’s breakthroughs, he was instrumental in Altman’s firing, citing a lack of candor, before later resigning himself in 2024. Industry insiders speculate that Musk aims to use these documents to argue that OpenAI’s leadership prioritized commercial gains over safety, potentially bolstering his lawsuit’s claims of breach of contract and unfair competition.

Unpacking the Musk-OpenAI Feud Through Legal Lenses

The lawsuit, filed in 2023, has evolved into a broader referendum on AI’s future, with Musk accusing OpenAI of abandoning its mission to benefit humanity in favor of profit-driven motives, especially after its partnership with Microsoft. Recent departures, including Murati’s in September 2024, have fueled speculation about internal discord. As noted in a New York Times analysis, the fear and tension surrounding Altman’s ouster stemmed from philosophical rifts over AI’s rapid advancement.

Brockman’s involvement is crucial here; as a co-founder, his communications could reveal how decisions were made during the crisis. Musk’s team is pushing for access to these records, arguing they are essential to proving that OpenAI’s transformation marginalized safety advocates like Sutskever.

Leadership Exodus and Its Ripple Effects on Innovation

OpenAI’s string of high-profile exits—Sutskever in May 2024, followed by Murati and others—has left the company under Altman’s sole stewardship, raising questions about its stability. A Wikipedia entry on the removal details how the board’s deliberative process led to Altman’s swift dismissal, with Murati stepping in temporarily before his reinstatement.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect public sentiment, with users highlighting Murati’s alleged efforts to curb Altman’s accelerationist approach due to safety worries, echoing concerns from the 2023 drama. This legal scrutiny comes as OpenAI navigates a valuation potentially exceeding $150 billion, per industry reports.

Potential Outcomes and Industry-Wide Ramifications

If Musk succeeds in obtaining the Brockman memo and Sutskever-related documents, it could force OpenAI to confront its past decisions publicly, possibly influencing regulatory oversight of AI firms. Legal experts suggest this case might set precedents for how AI companies handle internal governance and intellectual property disputes.

Meanwhile, Murati’s deposition, conducted in recent weeks, represents a pivotal moment. As Business Insider has chronicled, the exodus of key leaders since 2023 signals deeper cultural shifts at OpenAI, potentially weakening its position against rivals like Musk’s xAI. For industry insiders, this saga is a cautionary tale of how personal ambitions and ethical dilemmas can upend even the most promising tech ventures, with the full truth possibly emerging only through these courtroom revelations.