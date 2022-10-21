Elon Musk Cut Twitter’s Workforce by 75% to 2,000

Twitter employees may be in for some bad news on a report that Musk may cut the company’s workforce by 75%.

With Musk’s purchase of Twitter hurtling to completion, all eyes are on the tech CEO in an effort to gain insight into how he will run the social media company. According to The Washington Post, Musk has told investors he plans to cut Twitter’s workforce by 75%, leaving roughly 2,000 out of its current 7,500 employees.

According to the Post, Twitter’s executives may have been highly motivated to sell the company because they were already planning cuts of their own. The executives were evidently planning on cutting at least $800 million in payroll by the end of next year. While that would have been just under a quarter of the company, it still represents a major downsizing.

In retrospect, it’s increasingly looking like letting Musk be the bad guy may have been a major motivation for Twitter’s execs.