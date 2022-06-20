Elon Musk Sees Opportunity in the Current Crypto Crash

Amid a massive crypto crash that has seen fortunes erased, Elon Musk is doubling down, continuing to support his favorite crypto.

The crypto market is currently having a moment of crisis, with values dropping, companies laying off employees, and others struggling to stay solvent. While many are questioning their investments, Musk sees the current market as a buying opportunity for his favorite crypto, Dogecoin.

I will keep supporting Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

When Altcoin Gordon replied, encourging Musk to “keep buying it then,” Musk replied with “I am.”