Elizabeth Holmes Ask for a New Trial

Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes is asking for a new trial based on a change of heart by a key witness for the prosecution.

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of fraud when her company failed to deliver what she had promised investors. According to Gizmodo, Holmes is now requesting a new trial, saying lab director Adam Rosendorff regretted his testimony and claimed “the government made things seem worse than they were.”

Holmes has already been denied an appeal on the guilty verdicts, so it remains to be seen if this request will fair any better.

The Holmes verdict was a controversial one, with some experts warning that it set a dangerous precedent for entrepreneurs and could make it difficult for them to attract investors or market their companies without fear of criminal charges if the company fails.

While a new trial seems like a long shot, it could help clear some of the ethical questions raised by the first one.