Electrify America and Jeep Putting Charging Stations at Trailheads

Electrify America and Jeep are partnering to place charging stations at trailheads, coinciding with the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid launch.

Virtually every automaker is working on the transition to hybrid and electric vehicles, and Jeep is no exception. While several electric vehicle makers are working on charging networks, as a leader in off-road vehicles, Jeep is focusing on off-road trailheads charging.

“Electrification opens a new chapter in the Jeep brand story, and it brings an entirely new level of excitement and enjoyment for our enthusiastic owners,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “Key to making Jeep brand the greenest SUV brand is assuring our owners can enjoy the benefits of electric propulsion wherever they go, including the most iconic off-road trails in the country.”

The Jeep 4xe Charging Stations will use the electrical grid where possible, or solar power when off the grid.

The Jeep 4xe Charging Network trailhead chargers will deliver Level 2 (240-volt) charging. With Level 2 charging, the 17 kilowatt-hour battery pack in the Jeep Wrangler 4xe can be fully recharged in about two hours, delivering up to 21 miles of electric range. Recharge times will be shorter for Wrangler 4xe owners looking to just top off the battery pack before heading out on the trail.

The charging network will provide a valuable option for Jeep drivers wanting to take full advantage of their vehicle’s electric capabilities.

“It is our goal to provide electric vehicle drivers with the freedom to get to where they want to go – whether it be on a highway or off-road – and we look forward to bringing Jeep enthusiasts along on the journey,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America. “Through the customizable electric vehicle charging offerings of our Electrify Commercial B2B brand, we were able to work with Jeep to identify where their drivers will need charging access most, and make it a reality.”