El Salvador Increases Its Bitcoin Stake

El Salvador has taken advantage of bitcoin’s latest dip, increasing its stake by 410 coins.

El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. The country has since purchased additional rounds, taking advantage of dips in bitcoin’s price.

President Nayib Bukele announced the latest purchase via Twitter.

Nope, I was wrong, didn’t miss it.

El Salvador just bought 410 #bitcoin for only 15 million dollars

Some guys are selling really cheap