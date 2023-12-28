E-Commerce Retailer Zulily Shuts Down

Zulily has informed customers that is shutting down, citing “the challenging business environment” and the need to “maximize value for the companies’ creditors.”

Vice President, Ryan C. Baker, posted a message on the company’s website:

As previously announced, Zulily, LLC and its parent Zulily Group LLC (collectively, “Zulily”) made the difficult but necessary decision to conduct an orderly wind-down of the business to maximize value for the companies’ creditors. This decision was not easy nor was it entered into lightly. However, given the challenging business environment in which Zulily operated, and the corresponding financial instability, Zulily decided to take immediate and swift action.

Baker says the company will fill as many order as possible within the next two week. Orders that cannot be fulfilled will be canceled and refunded. Baker says the company has a team in place to answer questions from customers, vendors, and others.