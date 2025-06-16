Dutch Court Upholds Ruling Against Apple’s App Store Abuse

In a significant blow to Apple Inc., a Dutch court has upheld a 2021 ruling by the Netherlands’ Authority for Consumers and Markets, confirming that the tech giant abused its dominant position in the App Store by imposing unfair conditions on dating app providers.

The decision, handed down by the Rotterdam District Court on June 16, 2025, reinforces the regulator’s stance that Apple’s policies—requiring dating apps to use its proprietary payment system, prohibiting references to external payment options, and mandating a commission of up to 30% (or 15% for smaller providers)—constitute anti-competitive behavior.

This ruling marks another chapter in the ongoing global scrutiny of Apple’s App Store practices, which have drawn ire from developers and regulators alike for their restrictive nature. According to Reuters, the court affirmed that the Authority for Consumers and Markets was justified in imposing an order subject to penalties for non-compliance, signaling that Apple’s attempts to challenge the decision have fallen short. The company, however, has expressed its intent to appeal, maintaining that its policies are designed to protect user security and privacy.

A History of Tension in the Netherlands

The case stems from a broader investigation into Apple’s App Store policies, particularly those affecting dating apps, which gained prominence after complaints from developers about the lack of payment flexibility. The Authority for Consumers and Markets initially ordered Apple to allow alternative payment systems in 2021, a directive that led to a series of fines totaling €50 million for non-compliance before Apple adjusted some of its practices, as reported by Yahoo Finance UK.

Despite these changes, the underlying issue of market dominance remains unresolved in the eyes of Dutch regulators. The court’s latest decision underscores a growing impatience with Apple’s slow pace of reform, emphasizing that the company’s control over in-app transactions stifles competition and innovation in the digital marketplace.

Global Implications for Big Tech

This ruling is not an isolated incident but part of a broader wave of regulatory actions against Big Tech across Europe and beyond. Apple has faced similar challenges elsewhere, including a €13 billion back-tax order from the European Court of Justice and ongoing investigations by the European Commission into App Store rules, as noted by Yahoo Finance UK. The Dutch case could embolden other jurisdictions to pursue stricter enforcement of antitrust laws.

For industry insiders, the decision raises critical questions about the future of app store ecosystems. Will Apple be forced to fundamentally rethink its business model, or will appeals and legal maneuvers delay meaningful change? The company’s commission structure, often criticized as exorbitant, remains a flashpoint for developers who argue it cuts into their margins unfairly.

What Lies Ahead for Apple?

As Apple prepares to appeal, the tech giant faces mounting pressure to adapt to a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. The Rotterdam court’s ruling may serve as a precedent for other sectors beyond dating apps, potentially impacting a wide range of developers reliant on the App Store.

For now, the battle between Apple and regulators continues to unfold, with significant implications for how digital marketplaces are governed. As reported by Reuters, Apple’s next steps will be closely watched by competitors, developers, and policymakers alike, all eager to see whether this latest setback will force a pivot in the company’s long-standing policies or merely prolong the fight.