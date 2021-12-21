DuckDuckGo Reveals Details About Upcoming Desktop Web Browser

DuckDuckGo has revealed details about its upcoming desktop web browser, a new entry that promises to offer significant privacy protections.

DuckDuckGo has made a name for itself as a search engine that protects user privacy and security. The company has been branching out into application development, offering mobile apps and desktop browser plugins that further support its mission.

The company is now working on its own desktop web browser that will further protect user privacy.

Like we’ve done on mobile, DuckDuckGo for desktop will redefine user expectations of everyday online privacy. No complicated settings, no misleading warnings, no “levels” of privacy protection – just robust privacy protection that works by default, across search, browsing, email, and more. It’s not a “privacy browser”; it’s an everyday browsing app that respects your privacy because there’s never a bad time to stop companies from spying on your search and browsing history.

One of the benefits of DuckDuckGo’s browser is that it will use the default rendering engine of its host platform, rather than creating yet another fork of Chrome.

Instead of forking Chromium or anything else, we’re building our desktop app around the OS-provided rendering engines (like on mobile), allowing us to strip away a lot of the unnecessary cruft and clutter that’s accumulated over the years in major browsers. With our clean and simple interface combined with the beloved Fire Button from our mobile app, DuckDuckGo for desktop will be ready to become your new everyday browsing app. Compared to Chrome, the DuckDuckGo app for desktop is cleaner, way more private, and early tests have found it significantly faster too!

DuckDuckGo’s entry into the market is an exciting development for anyone concerned with protecting their online privacy.