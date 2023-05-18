Droves of UK Customers Canceling Broadband Over Cost of Living

Rising cost of living is impacting people’s access to the internet, with one million UK customers canceling broadband as a result.

According to BBC News, a Citizens Advice survey shows that some one million customers have canceled their broadband as a result of increasing cost of living. As in the US, the UK offers programs to help low-income households. Unfortunately, the data suggests that many of them are not taking advantage of such programs.

“People are being priced out of internet access at a worrying rate,” said Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice. “Social tariffs should be the industry’s safety net, but firms’ current approach to providing and promoting them clearly isn’t working.

“The people losing out as a result are the most likely to disconnect.”

Being without access to broadband has serious repercussions, making it difficult for people to find jobs.

“Not having access at home means if I am applying for a job I need to give myself more time because the library is not open all day,” said Rob, a 63 year-old who has not been able to afford broadband since 2012.

“I can’t just think at 10pm, ‘Let me go back to that application and finish filling it in.’ It also limits me from accessing services like my GP, online help and shopping.”

The UK government says it has taken several steps to help low-income customers easily access the necessary programs, but Citizens Advice’s research seems to indicate those steps are not as effective as the government would like.