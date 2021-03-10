Dropbox Will Acquire DocSend

Dropbox has announced it will acquire DocSend, the secure document sharing and analytics service.

Dropbox has gone all-in on remote work, becoming a “virtual first” company. The company has also taken measures to help other organizations make the shift to remote work, with the release of its Virtual First Toolkit.

Given its legacy business, and its emphasis on virtual first, the DocSend acquisition makes sense.

Together, we have the opportunity to amplify DocSend’s capabilities and bring its benefits to even more people and industries. DocSend’s secure sharing and powerful document analytics are a great complement to our expertise in content management at scale. And once combined, Dropbox, DocSend, and HelloSign will offer a full suite of self-serve products to help businesses around the world manage end-to-end critical document workflows and drive meaningful business results. For example, client services teams and creative professionals who already rely on Dropbox to organize and collaborate on messaging docs, presentations, and projects, can use DocSend to deliver proposals and track engagement, and HelloSign to manage contracts and invoices. The combination of Dropbox, DocSend, and HelloSign will help streamline workflows for sales, finance, client service, and executive teams across all industries.

All of DocSend’s roughly 50 employees will join Dropbox. A closing date was not announced, but is expected to be soon.