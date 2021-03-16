Dropbox Passwords Going Free As LastPass Cripples Free Version

Dropbox has announced it is making Dropbox Passwords free to all users, providing a valuable password management option when it’s needed most.

Dropbox first introduced Dropbox Passwords last year to paid users. The company is now making it available to all users, including those with a free storage plan. The service uses zero-knowledge encryption, meaning that Dropbox cannot see or decipher the stored passwords.

Most significantly, Dropbox’s service works across all compatible devices, filling an important need in the market. LastPass is a popular password manager, allowing users to sync their passwords across devices. Last month, however, the company announced it was restricting its free tier on a platform basis. Users can choose to use it on their computers or their mobile devices, but not both without upgrading to a paid plan.

Dropbox’s service does have a couple of restrictions to the free tier. The free plan can only be used to store 50 passwords, and will only sync across three devices. Nonetheless, those restrictions are far better than the ones LastPass imposes.