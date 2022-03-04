Dropbox (Finally) Brings Native M1 Mac Support

Dropbox has finally added native support for Apple’s M1 processor, months after botching its response and angering users.

Dropbox is one of the most popular cloud storage platforms, and is one of the leading options for the Mac platform. Unfortunately, despite Apple announcing the M1 in June 2020, and despite many of its competitors migrating to the M1, Dropbox is only now releasing a version with native M1 support.

According to AppleInsider, the new version is currently rolling out, after a beta testing period that began in January.

The company is likely happy to finally have this milestone behind it, especially after taking a drubbing from users unhappy with how long it took to include M1 support, and the company’s botched response to inquiries in 2021.