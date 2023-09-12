Dreamforce 2023: Salesforce Unveils Einstein 1 Platform

Salesforce has unveiled its latest trusted AI platform at Dreamforce 2023, announcing Einstein 1 Platform.

Salesforce has been pivoting to AI, leveraging it to augment its CRM offerings, and slowly becoming an AI powerhouse in the process. The company is building on its Salesforce Data Cloud and Einstein AI with the announcement of its Einstein 1 Platform.

“A company’s AI strategy is only as good as its data strategy,” said Parker Harris, Co-Founder and CTO, Salesforce. “We pioneered the metadata framework nearly 25 years ago to seamlessly bridge data across applications. It’s the connective tissue that fuels innovation. Now, with Data Cloud and Einstein AI native on the Einstein 1 Platform, companies can easily create AI-powered apps and workflows that supercharge productivity, reduce costs, and deliver amazing customer experiences.”

The company says organizations’ data is increasingly fragmented across across platforms. Einstein is designed to help companies get the most of their data, connecting with any data to help companies create “data-driven AI applications.”

Data Cloud – Salesforce’s real-time hyperscale data engine – unifies and harmonizes customer data, enterprise content, telemetry data, Slack conversations, and other structured and unstructured data to create a single view of the customer. The platform is already processing 30 trillion transactions per month, and connecting and unifying 100 billion records every day. With the new Data Cloud now natively integrated with the Einstein 1 Platform, companies can unlock siloed data in entirely new ways; create rich, unified customer profiles; and deliver entirely new CRM experiences.

AI played a large role in Saleforce beating analysts’ expectations in its most recent quarterly results. It appears the company has no intention of slowing down as it further embraces the tech.