Dr. Andrew Ng Joins Amazon’s Board of Directors

Dr. Andrew Ng has joined Amazon’s board of directors, bringing a wealth of business and AI experience to the company’s leadership.

Ng has a long history in the tech industry, with a focus on artificial intelligence. Ng founded Google Brain, co-founded Coursera, founded Landing AI, founded DeepLearning.AI, and serves as the Managing General Partner of AI Fund.

Like much of Silicon Valley, Amazon is betting heavily on AI, making Ng a natural choice as a board member. The company’s announcement highlighted the importance of Ng’s experience in the field.

Artificial intelligence (AI)—and generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) in particular—is one of the most transformational innovations of our time. Dr. Ng is a global leader in both AI and education. His academic and private sector work developing machine learning and deep learning algorithms and supporting companies developing and adopting AI applications will help to inform the Board’s perspective on the opportunities and challenges that AI presents and its transformative social and business potential. Dr. Ng has authored or co-authored more than 200 research papers on machine learning, robotics, and other related fields, bringing deep insight into a range of emerging technologies. We seek to have appropriate experience and perspectives at all levels of the company, including our Board of Directors, and we’re excited to welcome Dr. Ng.

Ng’s appointment is effective April 9, 2024.