DPReview.com Gets a New Lease On Life With Gear Patrol

DPReview.com, the popular photography review site, is getting a new lease on life after Amazon announced it was shuttering the 25-year-old site.

DPReview.com established itself as the leading authority on camera and photography equipment. The site was purchased by Amazon in 2007, but the company decided in March 2023 to shutter the cite amid broader cost-cutting measures.

According to a new blog post, it appears the site will live, on thanks to a deal in which Gear Patrol is purchasing the site. Below is a copy of the announcement:

Dear readers, We’ve heard from many of you over the past several weeks, and we realize there are many questions about what comes next for DPReview. We’re thrilled to share the news that Gear Patrol has acquired DPReview. Gear Patrol is a natural home for the next phase of DPReview’s journey, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together. I want to reassure you that we remain firmly committed to what makes DPReview great: the best camera reviews in the business, industry-leading photography news and features, and one of the most active photography communities anywhere on the internet. This is just the beginning of a new chapter for DPReview and we don’t have all the answers yet, but I’m sharing what we know below and will continue to share information about this change as we get more acquainted with our partners at Gear Patrol. Thank you for your continued support of our team and legacy. We appreciate it and can’t thank you all enough. Scott Everett General Manager – DPReview.com

Everett goes on to assure users that DPReview.com will continue to deliver the content users have relied on for years, and that all historical content will remain accessible. He touts Gear Patrol’sas “a strong supporter of DPReview’s core mission of enabling anyone to tap into their creativity by breaking down the complexities of gear, technology, processes, and techniques used for creating photos, videos, and mixed media.”