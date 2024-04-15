Dove’s Campaign Against AI-Generated Beauty Aims to Foster Authenticity Online

In a bold initiative titled “Keep Beauty Real,” Dove has unveiled a compelling two-minute video that starkly contrasts AI-generated images of “perfect” women with photographs of real women, highlighting the often unrealistic beauty standards propagated online. This move is part of Dove’s commitment to abstain from using artificial intelligence in creating or altering images of beauty—a standard they are urging other companies to adopt.

The campaign emerges against a backdrop of increasing scrutiny regarding the impact of digitally altered images on public perception and self-esteem. A recent global study commissioned by Dove revealed that nine out of ten women and girls encounter harmful beauty content online, with a third feeling pressured to modify their appearance to align with these unattainable ideals, even when they recognize the images as artificial.

The use of AI in the beauty industry has become a pressing issue, particularly for parents. Altered images on social media platforms have been linked to severe body image issues, including anorexia, as parents like those interviewed suggest that these idealized portraits are contributing to a crisis of self-perception among youth.

In response to these challenges, Dove’s video juxtaposes AI-generated visuals—commonly found through searches for “perfect skin” or “the most beautiful woman in the world”—with images that adhere to Dove’s beauty standards, which celebrate natural and diverse beauty forms.

Dove brand released a video exclusively to TODAY to make the big announcement. NBC’s Kaylee Hartung reports.

This initiative comes when other brands increasingly incorporate AI into their advertising strategies. Levi Strauss and Nike, for example, have utilized AI-generated avatars and videos to significant effect. Nike’s recent promotional video featured Serena Williams playing tennis against herself, a spectacle created by analyzing 130,000 past matches. Meanwhile, major fashion brand Revolve is using AI models for billboards, a cost-cutting move that raises ethical questions about the blurring lines between real and synthetic in advertising.

The conversation is also reaching legislative floors, with bipartisan efforts underway in the House to introduce laws requiring online images and videos to be clearly labeled when altered or generated by AI. This proposed legislation aims to mitigate the deceptive use of digital technology and foster a healthier, more truthful media landscape.

As Dove leads the charge with its “Keep Beauty Real” campaign, the potential for significant industry-wide change looms large. The campaign challenges brands to reconsider the role of digital technology in shaping public perceptions of beauty. It highlights the need for greater transparency and ignites a conversation on the ethical implications of AI in consumer media.