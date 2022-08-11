Don’t Want GM OnStar? Too Bad…GM Makes It a Mandatory Option

Car and trucker buyers shopping for some GM models, but wanting to avoid OnStar, are out of luck.

GM OnStar is the company’s premium concierge service that provides navigation, hands-free calling, vehicle diagnostics, emergency services, and more. The service is normally a monthly subscription, although customers that didn’t want to pay it could always opt-out.

Unfortunately, it appears GM is ending the opt-out option, making a three-year OnStar subscription a mandatory upgrade, according to GM Authority.

“To enhance our customers’ vehicle ownership experience, beginning June 2, 2022, new retail Buick and GMC vehicles will include three years of OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan,” a GM spokesperson told the outlet. “This offering provides our owners with a full suite of OnStar and Connected Services for three years, providing them with more time to enjoy services such as remote key fob, Wi-Fi data and OnStar safety services. By including this plan as standard equipment on the vehicle, it provides more customer value and a more seamless onboarding experience.”

The service will also be a mandatory option for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade.

“This offering provides our owners with a full suite of OnStar and Connected Services for three years, providing them with more time to enjoy services such as remote key fob, Wi-Fi data and OnStar safety services,” the spokesperson told GM Authority. “By including this plan as standard equipment on the vehicle, it provides more customer value and a more seamless onboarding experience.”

The price of a three-year subscription for the majority of models comes in at $1,500, with a couple priced at $905 and a couple of other models priced at $1,675. As a result, for the majority of models, the base price will increase by $1,500.