Don’t Trust Your iPhone Alarm…It May Not Go Off

iPhone users are reporting issues with their iPhone alarms not going off, with no definitive answer as to the cause or when it will be fixed.

According to NBC’s Emilie Ikeda, users are taking to social media to report the issue, leading multiple outlets to pick it up. MacRumors cites a TikTok video that seems to indicate Attention Aware feature may contribute to the issue, but this has not been confirmed.

Apple is reportedly working on the issue, but there is no word when a fix will be released. In the meantime, users are advised to use another alarm to be on the safe side.