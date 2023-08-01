Don’t Install Windows 11 22H2 if You Have Third-Party UI Customizations

Windows 11 appears to be suffering from a bug in which third-party UI customization software can break the Start menu.

Version 22H2 introduces a feature that provides a preview of relevant information when hovering over a recommended file. If third-party UI customization software is installed, however, the Start menu may not open at all.

Microsoft is aware of the issue but does not appear to have any plans to fix it. Instead, the company says users should uninstall third-party UI programs before installing 22H2: