Don’t Count On a New iPhone SE In 2024

A new report is throwing cold water on rumors that Apple may release a new iPhone SE in 2024.

The iPhone SE is Apple’s budget iPhone, offering many of the most important features of its flagship siblings, but at a much lower price point. Users had hoped for a 2024 refresh, especially since the last model dates from 2022, but Ming-Chi Kuo had already said Apple had canceled plans for a 2024 update.

The decision likely stems from Apple’s desire to use its own 5G modem in the SE, but its plans to end reliance on Qualcomm’s modems are taking longer than hoped. Kuo believes Apple will not begin mass production of its own modems until at least 2025.

According to MacRumors, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley concur with Kuo, saying the iPhone SE will not see a 2024 update.