Domino’s Targets McDonald’s, Burger King with $6.99 Value Campaign

In the fiercely competitive world of quick-service restaurants, Domino’s Pizza Inc. has launched a bold advertising offensive that directly challenges the value propositions of burger giants like McDonald’s and Burger King. The campaign, unveiled in mid-2025, features a series of TV spots and digital ads where Domino’s highlights its $6.99 Mix & Match Deal, positioning it as a superior alternative to pricier burger meals amid rising consumer sensitivity to inflation. According to a recent report in Marketing Dive, the ads cleverly juxtapose Domino’s offerings—such as two medium two-topping pizzas for under $14—against the escalating costs of combo meals at burger chains, emphasizing affordability without sacrificing quality.

This move comes as fast-food operators grapple with a value war, where chains are slashing prices to lure back budget-conscious diners. Domino’s, long known for its pizza dominance, is now encroaching on burger territory by framing pizza as a versatile, shareable meal that delivers more bang for the buck. Industry analysts note that this strategy builds on Domino’s history of disruptive marketing, including its 2010 “Pizza Turnaround” campaign that admitted past flaws and promised improvements, which revitalized the brand.

Domino’s Tactical Edge in Pricing Battles

Executives at Domino’s have publicly stated that their business model, with lower food costs and efficient delivery systems, allows them to sustain aggressive pricing longer than competitors. A Benzinga analysis from July 2025 highlights how Domino’s boasts higher store-level EBITDA margins—around 23%—compared to burger chains like Burger King at 12%, giving it “margin headroom” to fund ad firepower. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from industry watchers echo this sentiment, with users praising Domino’s for halving large pizza prices in competitive markets to undercut rivals like GoPizza and even McDonald’s value menus.

The campaign’s creativity shines in ads showing families opting for Domino’s over burgers, with taglines like “Why settle for a single burger when you can feed the whole crew?” This narrative taps into broader economic pressures, as a Bernstein conference chat reported in Nation’s Restaurant News revealed that 78% of Americans now view fast food as a luxury due to price hikes. Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner has emphasized that industry headwinds, such as rising labor costs, are “tailwinds” for the pizza chain, thanks to its tech-driven operations like app-based ordering.

Expanding Beyond Pizza: A Broader Value Proposition

Domino’s isn’t stopping at ads; it’s innovating menu items to rival burger variety, introducing loaded tots and pasta bowls under the same value umbrella. Insights from a 2025 Digital Agency Network feature detail how this aligns with Domino’s digital-first approach, where 75% of sales come from online channels, enabling personalized deals that burger chains struggle to match at scale. Meanwhile, competitors like McDonald’s have responded with their own $5 meal deals, but as covered in Restaurant Business Online, these are often temporary promotions that strain margins.

This cross-category rivalry underscores a shift in consumer behavior, where value trumps loyalty. Data from Inkl’s coverage shows Domino’s stock outperforming peers since 2004, partly due to such strategies, though slowing growth from delivery apps poses risks. Yet, with campaigns like this, Domino’s is betting on pizza’s communal appeal to win the value war.

Lessons from Past Campaigns and Future Implications

Reflecting on Domino’s 2010 tell-all ads, which Restaurant Business Online described as groundbreaking for their honesty about product quality, the current effort flips the script to an offensive stance. By targeting burgers directly, Domino’s risks escalating tensions but could capture market share from a segment that’s seen sales dip amid economic uncertainty.

For industry insiders, this campaign signals a new era of inter-category competition, where pricing transparency and bold marketing define winners. As The Food Institute noted in an August 2025 article, while pizza’s golden era might be peaking, Domino’s adaptability—evident in its ad spend and value focus—positions it to thrive against burger behemoths.