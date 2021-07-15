DOJ and DHS Launch Website to Help Ransomware Victims

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have launched StopRansomware.gov as a one-stop cybersecurity resource.

Ransomware has become one of the leading cybersecurity threats, impacting businesses, organizations and agencies of all sizes. The most recent Kaseya attack, believed to be the largest ever, illustrated the growing dangers of an inter-connected tech industry. Because Kaseya makes software used in managed services, as many as 1,500 customers were impacted.

The DOJ and DHS have created StopRansomware.gov in an effort to help companies protect themselves from ransomware, as well as mitigate the impacts should an attack occur. The site will also serve as a place to keep current with news and threat alerts.

“The Department of Justice is committed to protecting Americans from the rise in ransomware attacks that we have seen in recent years,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland of the Justice Department. “Along with our partners in and outside of government, and through our Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force, the Department is working to bring all our tools to bear against these threats. But we cannot do it alone. It is critical for business leaders across industries to recognize the threat, prioritize efforts to harden their systems and work with law enforcement by reporting these attacks promptly.”

“As ransomware attacks continue to rise around the world, businesses and other organizations must prioritize their cybersecurity,” said Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for the Department of Homeland Security. “Cyber criminals have targeted critical infrastructure, small businesses, hospitals, police departments, schools and more. These attacks directly impact Americans’ daily lives and the security of our nation. I urge every organization across our country to use this new resource to learn how to protect themselves from ransomware and reduce their cybersecurity risk.”

StopRansomware.gov should be a resource in every security professional’s toolbox.