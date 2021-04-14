Dogecoin Surges to New Heights

Dogecoin continues its transition to a serious cryptocurrency, as it surged to an $18 billion market value.

Dogecoin is unique among cryptocurrencies. It was originally created as a joke and, unlike most other currencies, has no limit on the amount of currency that can be mined.

Amid a broader surge in cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin has soared to new heights. The currency has gained nearly 100% in the last two days. Even though it’s dropped since its peak, it still has a $16.3 billion market value at the time of writing.

Dogecoin has received support from high-profile sources. Mark Cuban threw his weight behind the currency when he announced the Mavericks would accept it as payment, and Elon Musk has been a long-time proponent of Dogecoin.

With bitcoin and Ethereum mining facing a finite future, perhaps Dogecoin will become the next big crypto. In this market, stranger things have happened.