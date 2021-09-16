Ditch the Password for Your Microsoft Account

Microsoft has announced that users can ditch the password for their accounts, a move that brings a new level of convenience and security.

Remembering passwords has always been a challenge for many, one that grows with the number of services, apps and platforms a person uses. Add in some passwords being caught in data breaches and needing to be replaced, and keeping up with one’s passwords quickly becomes a chore.

Microsoft is trying to help ease that frustration by making passwordless login a reality. CEO Satya Nadella tweeted about it Wednesday, September 15:

The future of security is passwordless. Beginning today, we’re making this vision a reality for consumers with a Microsoft account. https://t.co/SKXJhbOaln — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) September 15, 2021

Vasu Jakkal Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance and Identity, expanded on how the feature will work.

For the past couple of years, we’ve been saying that the future is passwordless, and today I am excited to announce the next step in that vision. In March 2021, we announced that passwordless sign in was generally available for commercial users, bringing the feature to enterprise organizations around the world.