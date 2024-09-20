Disney Kicks Slack to the Curb After Breach

Disney is dumping Slack for its internal communication in response to a data breach in which more than a terabyte of data was leaked online.

Disney suffered a massive breach this summer when the Nullbulge hacker group stole and leaked some 1.1 terabytes of information, including personal customer and employee information; financial information; login credentials; and more. Included in the data was some 44 million Slack messages from Disney’s channels.

Not only did the breach include Slack data, but Slack was evidently the weak point hackers used to gain access to the data, compromising a single employee’s computer via their Slack cookies.

In the wake of the breach, it appears Disney is done with Slack. Reuters reports that CFO Hugh Johnston, writing in the Status media newsletter, says the company will be transitioning away from Slack. Some teams have evidently already begun the transition to “enterprise-wide collaboration tools.”

The move is a major blow to Slack, especially from the standpoint of reputation and prestige. It’s one thing for a bad actor to infiltrate a company and then steal data that may involve a certain app, but it’s quite another for a bad actor to use that app as part of their attack.