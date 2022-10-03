Disney Channels Are Back on Dish and Sling TV

Dish Network and Sling TV customers once again have access to Disney-owned channels after the two companies reached a tentative agreement.

Contract renewal negotiations between Dish Network and Disney broke down when the two companies could not come to an agreement on price. As a result, Dish and Sling TV customers lost access to t, ABC Owned Television Stations, ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, FX networks, National Geographic channels, and BabyTV.

According to a statement provided to WPN, Disney and Dish have reached a “handshake” agreement that sees the channels restored, at least temporarily.

“We have reached a handshake agreement with DISH/Sling TV, which properly reflects fair market value and terms for The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled content,” the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution spokesperson said. “As a result, we are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while both parties work to finalize a new deal.”

Hopefully, the two companies will be able to hammer out the final terms and keep the channels available permanently.