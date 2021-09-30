Dish’s Boost Mobile Announces Its Own 5G Device

Dish Network’s Boost Mobile has announced the Celero5G, its own 5G device aimed at helping customers maximize their experience.

Dish Network acquired Boost Mobile as part of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, when the latter companies were required to divest some of their assets in order to win regulatory approval. Dish has been working on rolling out its own 5G network, while it continues to piggyback on T-Mobile and AT&T’s network in the meantime.

The company is now offering its own 5G-enabled phone, the Celero5G. The phone has a 6.52-inch screen, 36 hours of battery life, four cameras, 4GB of RAM, 64GB ROM and SD card support for up to 2TB of additional storage.

“Our goal at Boost is to empower our customers with what they need, when they need it,” said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile. “Subscribers have told us loud and clear: they want speed, cool features, and a fair price. The Celero5G is built to make 5G affordable.”