Dish Network Partners With AWS for Its 5G Network

Dish Network and AWS have announced a partnership, the first of its kind in the telecom industry, with Dish using AWS for its 5G deployment.

Dish Network is working to roll out its 5G network. The company is trying to diversify from its traditional satellite TV service, and become the fourth nationwide wireless carrier. Dish received a major boost thanks to the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, with the terms of the agreement requiring T-Mobile to sell off some of its wireless assets to Dish.

As part of its rollout, Dish is building its network around Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN). O-RAN is a specification that allows a carrier to use equipment from multiple vendors, rather than being locked in to a single one.

Dish has chosen AWS as its cloud provider, and will build its 5G network on AWS.

“Through this collaboration with AWS, we will operate not just as a communications services provider, but as a digital services provider harnessing the combined power of 5G connectivity and the cloud. Together, we will enable our customers to take full advantage of the potential of 5G. Our approach will revolutionize wireless connectivity by giving customers the ability to customize and scale their network experience on-demand,” said Charlie Ergen, DISH co-founder and chairman. “As a new carrier, leveraging AWS and its extensive network of partners enables us to differentiate ourselves by operating our 5G network with a high degree of automation, utilizing the talent of AWS-trained developers and helping our customers bring new 5G applications to market faster than ever before.”

“DISH’s cloud-native and truly virtualized 5G network is a clear example of how AWS customers can use our proven infrastructure and unparalleled portfolio of services to reinvent industries,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, Inc. “This collaboration means DISH and its customers can bring new consumer- and enterprise-centric services to the market as quickly as they’re created to deliver on the promise of 5G. Together, we’re opening the door to new technologies that will transform factories, workplaces, entertainment, and transportation in ways people have only dreamed.”