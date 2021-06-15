Dish Network Launches Site to Notify You When 5G is Available

Dish Network is gearing up to launch its 5G network, launching a website to inform users when it’s available.

Dish Network is preparing to be the fourth nationwide carrier, thanks in large part to the T-Mobile buyout of Sprint. While Sprint was in dire shape financially, regulators weren’t entirely onboard with letting T-Mobile buy it unless another company could replace it as a fourth nationwide option. T-Mobile and Sprint were required to offload some of their assets to help Dish get established.

Over the last year, Dish has been aggressively working to deploy its new network, striking deals with equipment and software makers. The company has now set up a new website, giving users the ability to be notified when the new network is available.

It remains to be seen if Dish Network will succeed in being a viable, standalone 5G carrier. Those interested in seeing what they have to offer, when it’s available, should head on over to the site and sign up.