Dish Network Acquiring Republic Wireless

Dish Network has announced a deal to acquire Republic Wireless as the company moves to become the nation’s fourth wireless carrier.

Dish has been moving into the wireless space for some time. It received a big boost from the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, as regulators were concerned about the industry consolidating around just three companies. As a result, T-Mobile was required to sell off some prepaid assets and grant Dish a least to piggyback off of its spectrum for a period of time.

Since the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Dish has been moving ahead at full speed, signing deals and building its network. The latest is a deal to purchase Republic Wireless, which would bring 200,000 customers to the new carrier.

“Republic has created a loyal following and established a brand known for innovation, customer service and value. We plan to build upon that strong foundation,” said John Swieringa, group president, Retail Wireless and DISH COO. “As we continue to grow our retail wireless business, Republic broadens our existing customer base and positions us to deliver even more value to the market, expanding our portfolio of mobile solutions to meet a variety of customer needs. We look forward to welcoming Republic customers to the DISH family.”

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Republic’s Relay division, which provides communication solutions to frontline teams, will continue as a standalone company and be a wholesale customer for Dish’s 5G network.