Discord Suffers An Outage

Popular messaging platform Discord suffered an outage Tuesday afternoon, with the company working on a solution.

Reports starting surfacing around noon EST that Discord was down, seemingly the result of increased API Errors and Push Notification Errors. The company investigated and was able to find the issue, and began steps to correct it.

Unfortunately, after a controlled restart of the service and further monitoring, the company said “a new issue has occurred causing an major outage of the API. Oncall Engineering is working to correct this situation.”

At this point Discord is continuing to work on the issue, and is bringing in its partner companies to assist.

“Oncall Engineering continues to investigate the root cause of this issue. We have engaged our partners and are preparing contingencies to restore service.”