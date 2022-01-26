Discord Experiences Major Outage

Popular communications platform Discord experienced a major outage Wednesday, only partially recovering by the afternoon.

The issue began shortly before 9:00 AM ET, with users having trouble using the service, both calls and chats. Some users reported still being able to use the service if they were already logged in, further adding to the confusion.

Discord released a statement at the outset saying they were investigating:

We are currently investigating a widespread API outage.

The company ultimately identified two different issues that were to blame, and limited logins to help mitigate traffic issues.

We have identified the underlying issue with the API outage but are dealing with a secondary issue on one of our database clusters. We have our entire on-call response team online and responding to the issue.

We have instituted a rate limit on logins to manage the traffic load. Users who are logged in are successfully using Discord at this point, and we will be slowly raising the limits here to allow more users in as we can. We expect this to be resolved in the next 15 minutes.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, 4:50 ET, the company was finally closing on a complete resolution.