Discord Adds Polls

Discord has added a long-awaited feature, rolling out polls to the platform, making it easy for users to engage with their community.

Discord is a popular platform for communication and collaboration, and is especially popular in gaming and various computer communities. The company has finally added polls. The company announced the new feature in a YouTube video.

A support page gave more details regarding the new features.

Polls is a feature on Discord with which you can create a poll to have your friends and community members vote on anything! You can add up to 10 answers for people to vote on in each poll. This can help decide the next game you’ll play together for game night, if pineapple belongs on pizza, and so much more!

Polls can be created on either desktop or mobile, and can be left open as long as the poll creator wants.