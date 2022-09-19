DirecTV Drops the Ball Again on ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’

DirecTV users were up in arms after the streaming service dropped the ball again on NFL Sunday Ticket.

For the second week in a row, DirecTV users lost access to the NFL games they are paying to watch. The company confirmed the issue after a flurry of tweets from angry users.

“We’re aware customers are temporarily unable to stream NFL Sunday Ticket through the app, and will share more when we restore the programming.” — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) September 18, 2022

Roughly an hour later, the company tweeted the issue was fixed and that it would continue to monitor it:

"Today’s NFL Sunday Ticket games have returned for streaming. We will continue to monitor, apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience." — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) September 18, 2022

Only time will tell if the issue is fixed for good. If not, the company is going to have major issues on its hands if its users can’t access the games they’re paying for.