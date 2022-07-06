Changing Remote Work With Digital Workspaces

The pandemic forced businesses into quarantined work environments. Online workspaces and communication applications have become essential for any digital business. Recent studies have found that remote work can actually have a negative effect on businesses. Many businesses struggle with keeping employees on task while working at home. Executives are constantly checking emails, notifications, and direct messages to stay updated on their workload, and studies found that employees use an average of nine apps to complete their tasks. This constant switching of applications leads to a 40% loss in productivity, with each interruption to a task requiring 23 minutes to completely regain focus.

The Wasted Time of Remote Work

Aside from balancing multiple applications, time is also wasted on video calls. 83% of employees report spending up to one-third of their work weeks in video conferences. With 77% of remote workers using some form of video conference, most digital employees find themselves wasting time on these video meetings. This digital interaction is even more stressful than in-person meetings, as reduced mobility, nonverbal communication, and a lack of personal space combine for more added stress. Nearly half of all virtual employees say that being on camera makes them more exhausted, and the mirror effect of the camera places more stress on one’s appearance.

Remote Work Isn’t Going Away

Even still, remote work will continue to be a process used by many companies across the world. And the ease of access to work is something employees want to continue taking advantage of, as 78% of remote workers wish to continue working from home for the rest of their careers. But nearly half of those employees miss in-person meetings and seeing their colleagues. So how do we transform online work into a more productive environment? To combat stress, fatigue, and inefficiency, companies are developing online workspaces to better reflect the convenience and personality of an office environment. As such, the online office space designed for “Web3 communities, online event providers, and startups” has been created to bring a sense of personality to the remote workplace.

The Rise of Digital Workspaces

Digital office buildings have real-world street addresses that are owned in the form of an NFT. Each building is composed of floors with different layouts and user permissions. Each room is also customizable. Rooms can be shared or individual, and others can knock to enter closed doors. Each floor in an office building houses a separate team of employees. Therefore, floors in each building can be customized for different areas of a company.

Each room has voice, video, and text chats to allow seamless communication while maintaining levels of privacy and professionalism. Digital media such as pictures and videos can be shared within rooms to discuss and change on the spot. The online office buildings even have a sense of security with each floor having its own security access badge.

In Conclusion

Remote work seems to be a norm in society going forward. Let’s prepare the online workplace to be less stressful and far more efficient.