Digital Transformation Is Not Just About Adopting New Technologies

In today’s evolving business environment, digital transformation is often viewed through a narrow lens—primarily as the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. However, Mitsuhiko Okubo, General Manager of the Digital Transformation Promotion & Driving Value Creation Department at Freight Mobility Solutions Business Division, offers a deeper perspective: digital transformation is not merely about integrating new technologies; it is a complex endeavor requiring strategic navigation and continuous adaptation.

Navigating the Terrain of Digital Transformation

Reflecting on Eric Ries’ seminal work, The Lean Startup, Okubo likens digital transformation to an exploration adventure. “Imagine you’re an explorer with a new map leading to a treasure that could significantly elevate your business,” Okubo explains. “But just holding the map isn’t enough. The real challenge lies in how you interpret it and decide on the path forward.”

Okubo’s analogy underscores the essence of digital transformation: possessing advanced technological tools is only part of the equation. The crux of digital transformation is integrating these tools into a cohesive strategy that aligns with your business objectives. “Having the most advanced compass doesn’t matter if you don’t know how to use it,” he adds. “Similarly, without a clear strategy, technological tools are just sophisticated gadgets gathering dust.”

The Lean Startup Approach: Small Steps and Iterative Learning

One of the most profound insights from The Lean Startup is the concept of iterative development. “Think of digital transformation as a journey through a dense jungle,” Okubo suggests. “You wouldn’t charge ahead blindly; instead, you’d make incremental progress, testing each path before advancing.” This approach emphasizes the importance of starting small, learning from each step, and adapting based on real-time feedback.



In practical terms, this means that businesses should avoid large-scale overhauls and instead focus on incremental changes. “Small, consistent wins provide valuable insights and allow you to adjust your strategy accordingly,” Okubo advises. “If a particular path doesn’t lead where you expected, you can pivot quickly without losing momentum.”

Feedback and Alignment: The Key to Effective Digital Transformation

The process of digital transformation is not a solitary one. Effective transformation requires constant feedback and alignment between leadership and frontline employees. “Just as an explorer relies on feedback from the field to refine their path, business leaders must listen to insights from their teams,” Okubo notes. “Digital transformation is most successful when there is alignment between the C-suite and those executing the strategy.”

This feedback loop is crucial for refining strategies and ensuring that they are practical and impactful. “Digital transformation initiatives must be responsive to the realities on the ground,” Okubo emphasizes. “Without this alignment, it’s like navigating a jungle without a clear plan, leading to confusion and missed opportunities.”

Integrating Digital Transformation with Business Strategy

True digital transformation transcends technology—it involves a fundamental shift in how businesses approach their operations and strategies. “Digital transformation isn’t just about implementing new technology; it’s about transforming the way we think about and execute business strategies,” Okubo states. “The real success of digital transformation occurs when it is seamlessly integrated with your overall business strategy, guiding you toward your goals.”

For example, Okubo cites a recent project where integrating new digital tools with a revised business strategy led to significant improvements. “By aligning our digital initiatives with our strategic objectives, we were able to enhance operational efficiency and drive substantial growth,” he recounts. “This alignment was key to unlocking the full potential of our digital transformation efforts.”

Embracing the Adventure of Digital Transformation

Drawing inspiration from The Lean Startup, Okubo encourages businesses to view digital transformation as an adventurous process. “Approach your digital transformation initiatives with curiosity and a sense of adventure,” he advises. “With a well-drawn map, a reliable compass, and a willingness to adapt, the treasures you uncover can be transformative.”

In summary, digital transformation is not merely a technical upgrade but a dynamic and strategic endeavor. As Okubo highlights, the essence of successful digital transformation lies in understanding and integrating technology within a broader strategic framework. “Digital transformation is the process, and your business strategy is what keeps you on course,” he concludes. “With the right mindset and approach, the path to success is not just achievable—it’s an exciting opportunity waiting to unfold.”