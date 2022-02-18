3 Digital Innovations to Help Your Startup

The United States government has been noted for encouraging entrepreneurship and for being focused on providing small businesses in the U.S with the tools and resources needed to grow and sustain themselves. The Biden-Harris Administration has even distributed over $400 billion in critical relief to more than six million small businesses in America.

The government states that 71 percent of small business owners “are optimistic about their own performance in 2022, up from 63 percent one year ago. The broader economic recovery – one of the fastest on record – has also helped spur a surge in entrepreneurship. Americans are applying to start new businesses at a record rate, up about 30 percent compared to before the pandemic.” The government has stated that they will be placing emphasis on:

● Connecting small businesses to the resources needed to grow and succeed.

● Expanding access to low-cost investments and loans.

● Providing universal broadband to help small businesses hire new employees and reach new customers

● Providing greater access to billions of dollars in federal contracts for small businesses.

The increased government support proves that now is the best time to start that new business that you have been thinking about; apart from federal resources, the internet is a treasure trove for digital innovations to help startups reach their potential.

Registered Agent Services

United States law requires all businesses that have been filed with the state to have a registered business agent. What is a Registered Agent? A registered agent is an individual or even a business entity that will formally accept tax and legal documents on behalf of a business. A registered agent is also referred to as a resident agent or statutory agent.

The registered agent can be anyone of legal age that meets the state’s requirements; however, registered agent services are preferred since they provide a professional and knowledgeable expert that will handle any official communication and filings on behalf of the business. They provide entrepreneurs with:

● Compliance with the Law

● Peace of Mind

● Flexibility

● Privacy

There are a variety of online businesses that provide entrepreneurs with this service; however, it is always recommended that business owners conduct proper research before they commit.

Business Name Generators

Thinking of the perfect business name is hard work; after all, it becomes the central focus of the brand and should therefore embody everything about it. However, it cannot be too complex because this will make it difficult to remember and search for– it also needs to be creative and catchy to leave a lasting impression. This is a lot of pressure to put on just a few words; however, it could make or break a business.

This is why online name generators are so handy. Not only do they provide businesses with a variety of options, but they also streamline the process so that entrepreneurs can move onto the next phase of getting their business up and running. Name generators work by utilizing a set of keywords that are provided by the user; they then use these words to generate a set of industry or location-specific options (not all tools provide this option). Entrepreneurs can then pick the best name and go about the rest of the registration process.

Cloud Storage

The cloud is a digital storage solution that has dramatically changed the way companies store and access their data. Cloud solutions allow companies to keep data and applications on secure, remote servers. This allows for swift scalability, rapid deployment of new solutions, and more efficient information management. Popular options include Google Drive, OneDrive, and DropBox, which are ideal for the current mobile workforce. It also works as the perfect solution for new startups that do not have the space or funding for a storage warehouse.

It also ensures that files are kept the same in the event of a disaster, and they can be easily accessed on command. It also allows businesses to keep track of who has access to their documents.

Final Thoughts

Advancements in technology have helped businesses reach new heights at rapid speeds; they streamline the process by consolidating and simplifying business operations so that owners have more time, resources, and budget to invest in growing and developing their brands.