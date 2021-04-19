A Look at Advancing Digital Health Trends

Throughout the pandemic, we have seen the way that digital health trends has taken an active role in bettering our society. It has kept us connected with loved ones, allowed us to buy essentials online, helped us get an education or go to work, and we have even seen it in healthcare.

Yes, the pandemic contributed to the rapid digitalization of the healthcare industry but this has been going on way longer than anyone has thought. Driven by five main reasons, digitization will be the future of healthcare.

The first thing that has aided digital healthcare is that the people who provide it, doctors, have become more digital. Studies show that over 90% of practicing physicians utilize social media sites such as Yourube and Facebook in some professional capacity.

Many doctors look to sites such as Sermo, UptoDate, or WebMD when they have medical questions of their own. These sites provide quick and efficient answers on troubling cases versus looking them up in a textbook.

The second reason is that doctors who embrace technology are thought of as “better doctors.” 59% of doctors who embrace technology are able to come up with more innovative and creative solutions to problems than those doctors who don’t.

They are also more likely to provide a unique recommendation that increases patient engagements. 61% report that they have increased their patient engagements which can lead to an increased rate of positive outcomes and effective follow-up care.

Third, patients are demanding it. Patients prefer digital healthcare. Whether it is for the convenience, time involved, or lack of access to transportation, digital healthcare is a patientiant preference.

Patients also believe that digital medicine has made the doctors more compassionate. 63% of patients surveyed said that they had seen an improvement in physician interaction when it is over the Internet.

Those who suffer with chronic illness or diseases have also really appreciated the switch to digital. They no longer have to feel captive to their disease due to transportation time spent going to numerous appointments. Over 1 in 3 people with chronic illness have an increased support of preference for digital healthcare.

Fourth, is the complex relationship between the medical community and the pharmaceutical industry. With in-person visits falling by 63%, the relationship between pharma and physicians desperately needs to be rethought. Digitalization could drastically improve the current relationship. It could also create a better experience for both the medical community and its patients.

Finally, the rise in digitalization is motivated by the future. Many physicians know and understand that digitalization is just the tipping point when it comes to change. With revolutionary platforms like patient portals and telehealth, the time for innovation is now and nobody knows what will come next.

The good news is that many of these changes are motivated by a patient’s needs and wants. This could be very beneficial in bringing back patient centered care and increasing the standard of care. Continued innovation in the medical field will only lead to more positive patient experience. See more about digital health trends changing the way we view healthcare in the visuals below: