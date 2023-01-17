Didi Free to Accept New Signups As China Ends Tech Crackdown

In a sign that China’s war on tech is finally over, ride-sharing service Didi is once again free to accept new signups.

China has been waging war on tech companies in an effort to reign them in. As part of the crackdown, Beijing banned Didi from app stores and investigated its handling of customer data, according to CNN. The investigation was launched just days after Didi went public, wiping out tens of billions from the company’s value.

Roughly a week after a Chinese official declared the tech crackdown “basically” over, Didi is once again free to conduct its business.

“For more than a year, our company has cooperated with the government’s cybersecurity review, seriously dealt with the security issues found in the review, and carried out a comprehensive rectification,” Didi said in a statement posted on its Weibo account, via CNN.