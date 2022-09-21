DHS Announces $1 Billion State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program

The Department of Homeland security is launching the first-of-its-kind cybersecurity grant program for state, local, and territorial (SLT) governments.

The State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program is being funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, providing $1 billion for SLT governments. The grants will help SLT governments to better prepare for and defend against ever-growing cybersecurity threats.

“Cyberattacks have emerged as one of the most significant threats to our homeland,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “In response, we continue to strengthen our nation’s cybersecurity, including by resourcing state and local communities to build and enhance their cyber defenses. The cybersecurity grant process we are starting today is a vital step forward in this critical effort. Our approach is one of partnership, in the service of an all-of-society investment in the security of our homeland.”

“As we build a better America, we’re ensuring that our infrastructure is more modern and digitally connected. But along the way, we must also take proactive steps to increase our resilience to the increasing threat of cyberattacks,” said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “Thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re making a once-in-a-generation investment of $1 billion in infrastructure cybersecurity, giving our state and local governments the resources they need to guard against debilitating cyber threats. Today’s announcement marks an important step in our commitment to strengthen resilience, protect and improve our nation’s infrastructure, and safeguard our economy.”