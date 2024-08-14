Device Encryption Enabled By Default On Windows

Microsoft is continuing its efforts to improve Windows security, with its latest move being to enable Device Encryption by default.

Device encryption helps keep users’ data secure when the computer is turned off, or the user is logged out. It’s an important security feature, especially for mobile users who are at greater risk of having their machine stolen.

According to Microsoft, Device Encryption works with BitLocker to encrypt the device and its operating system.

Device Encryption is a Windows feature that enables BitLocker encryption automatically for the Operating System drive and fixed drives. It’s particularly beneficial for everyday users who want to ensure their personal information is safe without having to manage complex security settings.

The company says Device Encryption will be enabled by default for those using a Microsoft account.

When you first sign in or set up a device with a Microsoft account, or work or school account, Device Encryption is turned on and a recovery key is attached to that account. If you’re using a local account, Device Encryption isn’t turned on automatically. Unlike BitLocker Drive Encryption, which is available on Windows Pro, Enterprise, or Education editions, Device Encryption is available on a wider range of devices, including those running Windows Home.

The change should help improve Windows security for the average user.