Developer Opens eBay Account, Gets Suspended Indefinitely

Rafael Conde, a developer for Sketch and Hand Mirror, created an eBay account, made his first purchase, and promptly got suspended indefinitely.

eBay was once THE online destination for used, unique, and vintage items on the internet. In recent years, however, it has been eclipsed by a variety of other platforms. A recent Twitter thread by Conde illustrates an issue that could be a major factor in eBay’s decline.

According to Conde, he set up an eBay account to look for and buy vintage items that aren’t easily found elsewhere. After his first purchase, however, he was notified that his account had been suspended. Talking with an online customer support representative didn’t yield any resolution, with the customer service rep saying the decision was final and nothing could be done.

To matters even worse, the transaction for the item Conde bid on had already gone through. eBay’s solution was to tell him to contact his payment provider and dispute the charges.

What’s more, in an unfathomable admission, the eBay rep seemed to indicate that this was a common and normal way of verifying new users.

The Ask eBay Twitter account responded to Conde’s thread, reiterating that nothing could be done.

Hi there! I am sorry to hear your account is suspended.Due to limited verification process here we aren't able to review suspended accounts.Our support always review all the details on the account before providing the final decision. I am sorry it was not appealed.~Olga — Ask eBay (@AskeBay) February 23, 2023

The entire exchange is displayed below and is definitely not a good look for a company that needs to attract users…not alienate them.