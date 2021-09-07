Deutsche Telekom Gains Larger Share of T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom is continuing its goal of direct control over T-Mobile US, increasing its stake in the carrier by 5.3%.

Deutsche Telekom is the largest shareholder in T-Mobile US, but comes up short of majority control. To bolster its share, Deutsche Telekom brokered a share-swap deal with Softbank. As the owner of Sprint, Softbank gained a stake in T-Mobile when the magenta carrier purchased its smaller rival.

According to Reuters, Deutsche Telekom and Softbank’s share-swap gives Deutsche Telekom an additional 5.3% stake in T-Mobile US, in exchange for Softbank taking a 4.5% stake in Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom’s CEO Tim Hoettges wants to own a majority share of T-Mobile US, and this latest deal gets him to 48.4%. Hoettges’ ambitions are not surprising, given T-Mobile’s status in the US market. Once the undisputed underdog, the company has vaulted to the number two position and has a commanding lead in the US 5G market, a lead many experts expect it to maintain for years to come.

Separately, Deutsche Telekom sold T-Mobile Netherlands to private equity houses for $6.05 billion, shedding a non-core asset and further streamlining the company.