Deutsche Bank Data Breach Exposed Customer Data

Deutsche Bank has confirmed that a data breach impacted customer data, potentially impacting more than 100 companies.

Deutsche Bank is one of the world’s largest banks, doing businesses with countless other banks and companies around the world. As a result, a data breach can have significant ripple effects, which it has confirmed is the case in a statement to BleepingComputer.

“We have been notified of a security incident at one of our external service providers, which operates our account switching service in Germany,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

“In addition to our service provider, we understand that more than 100 companies in more than 40 countries are potentially affected,” reads the statement. The statement went on to indicate that the attack may be related to Clop ransomware’s MOVEit attacks.

“Deutsche Bank’s systems were not affected by the incident at our service provider at any time,” the statement continued.

Banks and financial institutions are prime targets for bad actors, given the wealth of valuable information that banks have access to and the havoc that can be wreaked with a successful attack. In spite of being breached, Deutsche Bank says the amount of personal data that was accessed was relatively limited.