Detroit Deploys First EV Charging Road in the US

Charging electric vehicles (EVs) is about to get a whole lot easier, at least for one section of road in Detroit, with in-road charging.

Range anxiety is one of the biggest challenges to further EV adoption, with drivers worrying about how far they can travel, whether they’ll be able to find a charging facility en route, and how long charging will take.

Electreon Wireless hopes to solve that by embedding EV charging capabilities right into roads. This could pave the way (pun intended) for EVs to operate without ever needing to be charged in the traditional manner.

According to Axios, Electreon Wireless is embedding its technology in a section of road in Detroit’s Michigan Central district. The test area will be up to a mile long, and will be the first of its kind in the US.

“What a great time to come to the U.S. and show there’s an alternative — a smarter, faster charging system that takes us to where we need to be,” Stefan Tongur, Electreon’s vice president of business development, told Axios.