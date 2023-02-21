Details Emerge Regarding Google’s Upcoming Pixel Fold

New details have begun emerging regarding Google’s upcoming Pixel Fold phone, and it’s definitely a mixed bag.

Google has been rumored to be working on a foldable version of its hit Pixel phone. According to 9to5Google, the upcoming phone will be heavier than any existing fold on the market, including its biggest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to the outlet, the upcoming phone will be approximately 5.5 inches tall by 3.14 inches wide. This puts it roughly the same height as the Oppo Find N2, the closest existing phone, but the Pixel Fold will be a bit wider. As a result of the phone’s size, the Pixel Fold will be closer in weight to a small tablet than a traditional smartphone.

On the flip side, however, the new phone will have a substantially larger battery than many of its competitors. The Z Fold 4 comes with a 4,400 mAh, while the Oppo comes with a 4,520 mAh battery. In contrast, the Pixel Fold will have a battery closer to 5,000 mAh, although sources said it will still come in below that number.

The Pixel has already helped Google make major headway in the smartphone market, and it looks like the Pixel Fold could help it build on that success even more.