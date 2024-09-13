Desktop Windowing on Android Tablets Is in Developer Preview

Google is testing a major new features for Android tablets, one that will blur the line between a tablet and a desktop computer.

In an Android Developers Blog post, Google revealed it is testing Desktop windowing on Android tablets, giving users the ability to better run multiple apps simultaneously and resize windows to their preference.

Desktop windowing allows users to run multiple apps simultaneously and resize app windows, offering a more flexible and desktop-like experience. This, along with a refreshed System UI and new APIs, allows users to be even more productive and creates a more seamless, desktop-like experience on tablets.

The blog outlines several characteristics of the new mode.

Users can run multiple apps side-by-side, simultaneously

Taskbar is fixed and shows the running apps, users can pin apps for quick access

New header bar with window controls at the top of each window which apps can customize

Interestingly, the new desktop windowing mode looks very similar to macOS or the Linux GNOME desktop environment.

Google emphasizes the potential productivity benefits that developers can bring to their users, enabling them to tap into the growing demand for tablet-based workflows.

Desktop windowing on Android tablets creates new opportunities for your apps, particularly around productivity and multitasking. The possibility to resize and reposition multiple app windows allows users to easily compare documents, reference information while composing emails, and multitask efficiently. By optimizing for desktop windowing, you can deliver unique user experiences to match the growing demand for tablet-based productivity. At the same time, you’ll enhance the overall user experience on tablets, making your apps more versatile and adaptable to different scenarios.

The developer preview is available on the Pixel Tablet, with broader release to AOSP coming soon. Developers will need to update their Pixel Tablet to Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 to try out the new feature. Google says embracing the new feature is a great way to future-proof their apps.