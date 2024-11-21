Understanding the Role of Design in Consumer Choices

Design can influence consumer decisions in many different ways. From the clothes you wear to the food you eat, colors, textures, and overall appearance affect how you respond to a product. This is important to recognize as a business owner. Even the box you choose may lead someone to buy or avoid your product.

For these reasons, when creating a product or service it’s critical to not ignore the importance of design. Design is more than just how the product looks. It can influence how a product operates, how long it lasts, and the overall user experience. All of these are key factors in a customer’s satisfaction with their purchase. The following are design choices that may impact how shoppers engage with your brand.

Packaging

Consumers have long been drawn to aesthetically pleasing packaging because it evokes positive emotions and creates a sense of value or quality. This is especially true with healthcare and beauty items. Seeing a pretty bottle may influence a shopper to buy from a specific brand. Using bright or pleasing colors like pastels could catch someone’s eye in the aisle and draw interest. When items fit a consumer’s aesthetic, they often feel better about showcasing them. They may also get excited about buying multiple from the same brand so all products on their shelf match.

Packaging may enhance the purchasing experience and encourage in-store visits too. For example, children’s brands like Jellycat or Build-a-Bear have designed boxes that go along with their products. Jellycat food plushies even get wrapped and sent home in to-go containers like they are actual food items, making the purchasing experience more fun. It’s a driving reason for people to come to the store. Brands often partner with a packaging manufacturer or utilize co-packing services to create quality custom boxes that don’t disappoint. Exploring custom co-packing options can transform what seems like a small detail into a memorable, brand-enhancing experience.

User Interface

User interface design plays a huge role in user experience and the customer’s journey. For those with online services or platforms, it’s a key component that influences consumer decisions on the site. The layout of your product lists and service offerings, for example, could make it easier or more challenging for a user to understand your business’s offerings. You want your interface to be detailed enough to be informative but still simple so that it’s not overwhelming.

Having a clunky or unattractive design may start to push customers away if it’s too difficult to take in. Certain color themes and layouts can be less accessible for those who have weak eyesight as well. Following ADA guidelines and simplifying your layout can make your site easier to navigate, and may encourage your customer to stay on the site longer. Doing user testing with your platforms will help you determine how your design influences behaviors. Then, make the best design decisions as they align with your goals.

Product Materials

Material choice is an essential part of product design that can sway people away from an item if you’re not careful. Clothing and furniture are the most obvious products that are affected by material decisions. However, it’s important in other commonly used products as well. When choosing products, consumers want something durable and built to last. For clothing, people often look for soft and comfortable fabrics that won’t look worn down after a year.

Durability unfortunately is hard to come by in today’s market. Clothes made out of 100% cotton are rare and tend to be pricier. However, shoppers are catching on to how certain businesses cut costs and use less quality materials. While it may be cost-effective to use polyester or plastic, it’s an aspect that won’t go unnoticed and may be damaging to the environment. It’s critical to consider how customers are interacting with current brands in the marketplace. Fast fashion brands have been criticized while sustainable brands are celebrated.

Structural Design

Structural design determines how a product works and may play an even bigger role in the customer’s decision. For example, with car purchases, structural and mechanical design can make a big impact on the user experience. A recent introduction in the auto industry has been engines that power down during stoplights. This feature was made to reduce gas usage and emissions. However, the stopping experience has become clunky.

While brands hoped to draw people in with sustainability, the feature has turned people off with its effect on driving and the wear and tear it has on motors. People won’t be drawn to new features if it hinders their experience using a product.

Another example of how structural design may impact purchasing decisions can be seen in the recent trending Stanley cups. The cups have become popular with their cute colors and ability to hold a lot of liquid and keep it cold or hot for long periods. While both are great features, the design has some weaknesses. Since the cups are top-heavy, they are easy to spill, and the cup’s cap doesn’t have optimal leak prevention. This inconvenience has caused many to move to other competing brands.

Consider Your Options

When creating a product, businesses are often faced with different opportunities to cut costs and improve sales. It’s important to consider how any change can affect design quality. Even if the product is still visually appealing, if the user experience is unenjoyable, you will struggle to build loyalty.

Don’t underestimate how good design might boost your brand. Packaging, interface, materials, and structure can all impact customer satisfaction. Making the right decisions to build a product that’s durable, works well, and is visually appealing will have customers wanting to invest in your business.